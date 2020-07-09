CBSE Results for Classes 12 and 10 to Be Declared Later

The CBSE Board results for classes 12 and 10 will be announced later after confusion earlier that said results would be out on July 11 and 13, respectively.

News agency ANI, which published a CBSE statement, later retracted it saying it was incorrect.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had cancelled all the remaining papers for classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and announced that the board results will be declared by July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.