CBSE Chairperson Received Copy of Leaked Mathematics Paper a Day Before Exam, Says Report

CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal had received a copy of the leaked Class X Mathematics exam on Tuesday itself, raising questions as to why the Board still decided to go ahead with the exam the next day and then revoke its validity.A report in the Times of India claims that the incident is being viewed as a braggadocious move on the part of the gang that leaked the copy or a random act by an anonymous individual.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his unhappiness over the leak of the Class X and Class XII CBSE exam papers on WhatsApp and asked the human resource development ministry to take strict action.Addressing the media, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar assured that there won't be any more leaks from now and security would be increased at exam centres to deal with the leaks.The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will reconduct Class XII Economics and Class X Maths examinations after reports of leaks.Around 28 lakh students will be affected by the move. Javadekar assured that the re-exam "won't be tough" and said the students should not worry. He said that the CBSE would announce the dates of the exams very soon.The Delhi Police also opened an investigation. It said that the Crime Branch has received a complaint of the Class XII Economic paper leak and that an FIR has been registered. "A complaint about the leak of the Class X paper has also been received and an FIR regarding that is under process," public relations officer Deependra Pathak said.Police said that an investigation into previous leaks has also been initiated. There had been reports that the Class XII Accountancy paper had leaked but the CBSE had denied it.The leak of the Economic paper, which was conducted on Wednesday, was confirmed after Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia received the "leaked" paper just a few minutes before the exam began. Sisodia immediately called up CBSE head and the education secretary, following which they checked the paper and found out that it matched the original.