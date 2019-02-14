English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Chief Reaches Out to Students Ahead of Board Exams, Asks Them to 'Insta' Studies, 'Firewall' Distraction
The CBSE Class 12 exams are beginning on Friday and will conclude on April 3, while Class 10 exams will begin on February 21 and end on March 29.
Image for representation. (File photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Let your mind's web browser' be "loose", "download" competencies and life skills, "firewall" all distractions while concentrating on studies and treat exams as URLs of your lives, is the message CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal has for students ahead of board exams.
