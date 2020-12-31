CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results on July 15, Announces Ramesh Pokhriyal

WATCH | Pokhriyal announces the datesheet for CBSE Class 12, Class 10 board exams.
The board exams that were being conducted in March this year had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will not be held until February 2021.
Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections. Board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
Exams Will Not be Cancelled: Pokhriyal | "Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.
Class 10, 12 Board Exams to be Held Offline | Pokhriyal said that the CBSE board examination will not be held online and the exam will be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Minister said that the students have been waiting for the CBSE board exams for a long time now and the dates will be decided after consulting parents, teachers and students during the difficulties of the current pandemic. Union Minister said that based on the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health.
CBSE Board Exam Dates to be Announced Today | Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the CBSE board examinations dates of the classes 12 and 10 at 6 pm today. The Ministry of Education had shared this information on Twitter last week. The Minister, in his webinar on December 22, had also clarified that the CBSE board exams 2021 would not be held in January or February. “Dear students and parents! I will announce the date of commencement for CBSE board exams 2021 on December 31 at 6 pm,” the Education Minister tweeted.
