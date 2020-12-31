CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results on July 15, Announces Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the dates for Class 10, 12 CBSE exams today.



Steps to Check Datesheets:

Once the education minister announces the dates during the discussion, the officails websites will have separate links for Classes 10 and 12 datesheets. Classes 10, 12 board exam candidates can click on those links and procure the datesheets. They can download them for future reference.



Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that the CBSE board examination will not be held online and the exam will be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Minister said that the students have been waiting for the CBSE board exams for a long time now and the dates will be decided after consulting parents, teachers and students during the difficulties of the current pandemic.



"Based on suggestions by parents and schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st December and end suspense over the board exams. We will try to announce dates for future exams. Right now, we are not considering the option of online exams," Pokhriyal told ANI.



Union Minister said that based on the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health. "Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.