News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results on July 15, Announces Ramesh Pokhriyal

News18.com | December 31, 2020, 18:25 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, announced in a live session on Thursday. The CBSE board exam results will be announced on July 15, he said. The CBSE datesheets will be released online at cbse.nic.in soon after the live session. Students should also check the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in for final 2021 datesheets for both theoretical and practical board examinations.

The Ministry of Education had on Twitter last week announced that the exam dates would be announced on December 31. The Minister, in his webinar on December 22, had also clarified that the CBSE board exams 2021 would not be held in January or February. Education Minister will be announcing CBSE Board exam 2021 dates today through his official social media accounts. The announcement will be streamed live on his official Twitter handle and Facebook page.
Read More
Dec 31, 2020 18:25 (IST)

Concluding his address, the education minister wished the students good luck for the upcoming exams. 

Dec 31, 2020 18:11 (IST)

Syllabus Reduced by 30%: Ramesh Pokhriyal | The education minister further said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the curriculum for Class 10 and 12 by 30 per cent.

Dec 31, 2020 18:09 (IST)

When to Expect CBSE Exam 2021 Results | The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results will most likely be declared by July 15, 2021, says Pokhriyal. 

Dec 31, 2020 18:08 (IST)

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Exams from May 4 | The education minister says the CBSE board exams will be held between May 4 and June 10, 2021. The practicals will be held from March 1, 2021.

Dec 31, 2020 18:02 (IST)

WATCH | Pokhriyal announces the datesheet for CBSE Class 12, Class 10 board exams. 

Dec 31, 2020 17:56 (IST)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is shortly expected to announce the datesheet for the CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12.

Dec 31, 2020 17:42 (IST)

In view of the online classes amid the pandemic, the education minister had said, "It is a big challenge for students who are constantly away from schools and colleges to study online. But students should always be prepared to turn this challenge into an opportunity."

Dec 31, 2020 17:25 (IST)

Authorities have been holding discussions this year with students, parents and teachers regarding the board exams even as schools and colleges across the country are in the process of resuming normal classroom teachings for various classes in December 2020 and January 2021.

Dec 31, 2020 17:09 (IST)

Why Online Exams Can't be Held | On the modes of exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, online examinations are not possible."

Dec 31, 2020 17:02 (IST)

The board exams that were being conducted in March this year had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

Dec 31, 2020 16:48 (IST)

READ | CBSE Exams Not to be Held in Feb, Pokhriyal Says 'Online Tests Impossible, Dates to be Decided Later'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will not be held until February 2021.

Dec 31, 2020 16:42 (IST)

Extend Board Exam Dates by 3 Months: Parents | Many parents have demanded that the dates of the board exams be extended by nearly three months and have sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Education on this.

Dec 31, 2020 16:40 (IST)

Pokhriyal's Interaction With Students | Pokhriyal had interacted with students live on December 10 and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams. He interacted with teachers on December 22. 

Dec 31, 2020 16:34 (IST)

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections. Board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Dec 31, 2020 16:23 (IST)

Announcement to be Live Streamed | The education minister will be announcing CBSE Board exam 2021 dates today through his official social media accounts. The announcement will be streamed live on his official Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Dec 31, 2020 16:22 (IST)

Exams Will Not be Cancelled: Pokhriyal | "Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.

Dec 31, 2020 16:21 (IST)

"Based on suggestions by parents and schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st December and end suspense over the board exams. We will try to announce dates for future exams. Right now, we are not considering the option of online exams," Pokhriyal had said.

Dec 31, 2020 16:20 (IST)

Class 10, 12 Board Exams to be Held Offline | Pokhriyal said that the CBSE board examination will not be held online and the exam will be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Minister said that the students have been waiting for the CBSE board exams for a long time now and the dates will be decided after consulting parents, teachers and students during the difficulties of the current pandemic. Union Minister said that based on the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health.

Dec 31, 2020 16:19 (IST)

CBSE Board Exam Dates to be Announced Today | Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the CBSE board examinations dates of the classes 12 and 10 at 6 pm today. The Ministry of Education had shared this information on Twitter last week. The Minister, in his webinar on December 22, had also clarified that the CBSE board exams 2021 would not be held in January or February. “Dear students and parents! I will announce the date of commencement for CBSE board exams 2021 on December 31 at 6 pm,” the Education Minister tweeted.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results on July 15, Announces Ramesh Pokhriyal
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the dates for Class 10, 12 CBSE exams today.

Steps to Check Datesheets:
Once the education minister announces the dates during the discussion, the officails websites will have separate links for Classes 10 and 12 datesheets. Classes 10, 12 board exam candidates can click on those links and procure the datesheets. They can download them for future reference.

Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that the CBSE board examination will not be held online and the exam will be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Minister said that the students have been waiting for the CBSE board exams for a long time now and the dates will be decided after consulting parents, teachers and students during the difficulties of the current pandemic.

"Based on suggestions by parents and schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st December and end suspense over the board exams. We will try to announce dates for future exams. Right now, we are not considering the option of online exams," Pokhriyal told ANI.

Union Minister said that based on the consultations, the guidelines will be prepared which will further be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Ministry of Health. "Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You