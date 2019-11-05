Take the pledge to vote

CBSE Class 10, 12 Examination 2020: CBSE Activates Link to Correct Application form at cbse.nic.in

The CBSE 10th, 12th 2020 application form correction can be done by visiting the official website at cbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Examination 2020: CBSE Activates Link to Correct Application form at cbse.nic.in
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated a link on Thursday to correct the List of Candidates for CBSE Class 10 Class 12 examination. The CBSE 10th 2020 application form, CBSE 12th 2020 application form correction can be done by visiting the official website at cbse.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the application correction window on November 11. The CBSE affiliated schools need to visit the official website to make corrections in the List of Candidates (LOC).

Schools can read the official notification here.

According to the official notification released by CBSE, “It was desired from the schools that candidates’ data uploaded in LOC should be 100% correct. However, after last date of submission of the LOC, many schools have requested for correction in data. Looking into the requests made by the schools, as one time measure, the link for making corrections in the LOC will be opened from November 4 to 11, 2019."

Schools should make a note that CBSE won't correct the data from the hard copies of the LOC submitted by the schools. School, who have already submitted the hard copy of LOC to the Board after making correction on the hard copy, need to make the changes online.

The notification further stated that the Board won't entertain any subject change and question paper requests.

