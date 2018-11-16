GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBSE Class 10, 12 Last Date to Submit Candidates' List Extended. Check Here

The CBSE in it notification has mentioned that it has extended the date of list of candidates (LOC) to November 22, 2018. Earlier, the last date to submit the list without paying a late fee was November 5, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 9:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the last date of submission of the list of candidates appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams. The CBSE in it notification has mentioned that it has extended the date of list of candidates (LOC) to November 22, 2018.

Earlier, the last date to submit the list without paying a late fee was November 5, 2018. The decision to postpone the date was taken in view of the holidays of on-going festivals during October-November.

The fee structure has also been revised.

According to the CBSE's circular on the website, for class 10, schools have to pay Rs 750 per candidate for 5 subjects and Rs 150 for additional subject per candidate. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged if the fee is paid late.

Government and aided schools of Delhi will have to pay Rs 375 per candidate for 5 subjects and Rs 75 for additional subject per candidate and a fine of Rs 2,000 for paying late.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
