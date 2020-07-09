CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Dates Not Yet Announced; Officials Say Circular Fake

The Central Board of Secondary Education has called the circular that mentioned that the results for CBSE classes 10 and 12 will be released on July 11 and July 13, respectively, a "fake message".

The circular, which had the dates, was tweeted by news agency ANI on Thursday and was later retracted with a clarification on the same.

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)," the ANI tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had cancelled all the remaining papers for classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and announced that the board results will be declared by July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development and the Central Board of Secondary Education had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the remaining papers after the top court had sought a response from the government on a plea seeking scrapping of CBSE board exams for class 12 given the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Following suit, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, cancelled the pending ICSE and ISC exams. The CISCE, too, will grade students based on the pattern of internal assessments, the MHRD had informed the apex court.

In the new assessment scheme, if a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were suspended, an average score of three highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining subjects.

However, for those who appeared in three exams, the average will be calculated on the basis the two subjects in which students have scored the highest.

For those who appeared in less than three exams, the scores will be based on the marks of the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/practical/project assessment.