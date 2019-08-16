CBSE Class 10, 12 Students to Enjoy More Options, Fewer Questions as Board Mulls Rejig of Exam Pattern

For CBSE students, writing examinations in 2020 would be less stressful as the Board plans to reduce the number of questions in a majority of subjects and also provide with more options in selecting questions to answer.

As part of changing the examination pattern for class X and Class XII students, the CBSE plans to shorten the length of question papers in majority of the subjects.

In the stipulated three-hour exam for Class XII mathematics, a candidate will now need to solve just 12 questions as against 19 in 2019.

Besides, examinees are likely to get more choices. There will be 33% internal options, that is, candidates will need to attempt 10 out of 13-14 questions, the Times of India reported.

Another big change is the increase in number of objective (one-mark) questions which range from 16.25% to 95% in some subjects, up from 10-12%, said the report.

Quoting CBSE sources, the newspaper said that in a few subjects like English (language and literature) for Class X and Hindi, history and biology for Class XII there will be more two-mark questions and fewer five to eight-mark ones.

Key subjects across streams will have less number of mandatory descriptive questions. In the Class XII Sanskrit paper, the number of descriptive questions will reduce from 53 to 37, while in political science it will drop to 14 from 25. Similarly, for physics and chemistry, the number of questions to be attempted in 2020 will be 17, down by five.

The objective (one-mark) questions will primarily be in the format of 'fill in the blanks', single sentence answers, 'true or false' and multiple-choice questions.

"The question papers will be developed scientifically without any compromise on quality. In fact, with more objective type questions, the students will need more detailed study. With internal assessment/practicals, students will move out of the habit of rote learning and schools can engage them with more experiential learning,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi was quoted as saying.

