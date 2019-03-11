English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2019: Science Paper on March 13, Suggestions and Marking Scheme
The total time allowed for the CBSE Class 10 Science Paper is 3 Hours and the maximum marks allotted is 80.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam | The next examination to be taken by class 10 students of all CBSE affiliated schools is the Science paper, which will be conducted on March 13. The Science paper is a compulsory paper and for some students, it is also the most dreaded paper. On March 7, over 19 lakh students took the mathematics paper and the Science paper will be the third core subject paper of the CBSE class 10 board exam.
CBSE question papers designed for the board exams are completely based on the pattern/format followed in the CBSE sample papers that published for the same year. Students must thoroughly solve the latest CBSE sample paper, which will help Class 10 students to familiarise the structure of board question paper.
The marking scheme of board papers describes the mark distribution. CBSE class 10 students appearing for board examination should internalise the art of answering the question in a way that meets the marking scheme and does not require extra time to complete the answers. Time management is another crucial part of answering the question in board exams in order to prevent leaving an incomplete paper.
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2019 Marking Scheme Discussed Below:
1. The CBSE Science question paper will comprise five sections – A, B, C, D, E. Internal choices will be provided in four of them except the one mark questions.
2. Question numbers 1 and 2 in Section-A are one mark question. They are to be answered in one word or in one sentence.
3. Question numbers 3 to 5 in Section- B are two marks questions. These questions are to be answered in about 30 words each.
4. Question numbers 6 to 15 in Section-C are three marks questions. These are to be answered in about 50 words each.
5. Question numbers 16 to 21 in Section-D are 5 marks questions. These are to be answered in 70 words each.
6. Question numbers 22 to 27 in Section- E are based on practical skills. Each question is a two marks question. These are to be answered in brief.
7. Internal choice is given in sections B, C, D and E.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
