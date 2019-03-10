CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Parents Tweet PM for Redressal as Students Say Kannada Questions 'Out of Syllabus'

Namastheji,

Today my daughter wrote her 10th standard CBSE board exam. Sir, I am sorry to say but they got more than 17.5 marks questions from out of their syllabus. — Shalini (@Shalini90856829) March 9, 2019

Dear @PrakashJavdekar ji, today CBSE 10th std #Kannada exams were conducted. Seems some questions totalling 15 marks were from out of the syllabus. Students were asked to write the qn numbers & leave the answer blank. Students were told they will get 15 marks for these qns. FYI. — VADIRAJ C S (@vschanna) March 9, 2019

@nanuramu CBSE Kannada exam for 10th std had about 20 marks out-of-syllabus today! Wonder who and how such papers get set by the board? Is Kannada given such least importance by @CBSEINDIA? @CBSEINDIA how will you justify your act? — Sandhya Sudhindra (@Sandhyaksgmail1) March 9, 2019

CBSE files another complaint with Delhi Police regarding fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks@PIB_India @HRDMinistry @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/BqzIjgnbGE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 8, 2019

WE HAD A PAPER TODAY AND THE QUESTIONS WHICH CARRIED 16 MARKS WERE OUT OF SYLLABUS BUT WE WERE INFORMED THAT WE ARE GONNA GET SIXTEEEEEN MARKS FOR FREEEE SJSJSJSJS — (@theysayanisha) March 9, 2019

The CBSE had set a tough paper for Class 10 Kannada examination, which concluded on Saturday, said students on Twitter. Immediately after the exam concluded, students took to Twitter to protest against the difficult question paper for Kannada exam set by the CBSE board officials.CBSE class 10 students and their parents tweeted that many questions in the Kannada paper were out-of-syllabus. However, the total marks attributed to these “out-of-syllabus” is not known due to varied claims. But, students and parents agreed on Twitter that there were several out-of-syllabus questions.Class 10 students who had appeared for the CBSE Kannada exam have appealed to the Central Board of Secondary Education to take necessary steps and provide grace marks. Few parents have upped the ante of appeals by tweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to look into the matter. Others have urged Minister of Human Resources, Prakash Javadekar to intervene in the matter.The CBSE has been under fire for setting up lengthy question papers for Class 12 students in science stream. The students complained that the papers were such that could not be completed within the three hours of time.