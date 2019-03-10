LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Parents Tweet PM for Redressal as Students Say Kannada Questions 'Out of Syllabus'

However, the total marks attributed to these 'out-of-syllabus' is not known due to varied claims. But, students and parents agreed on Twitter that there were several out-of-syllabus questions.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Parents Tweet PM for Redressal as Students Say Kannada Questions 'Out of Syllabus'
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
CBSE Class 10 Board Examination | The CBSE had set a tough paper for Class 10 Kannada examination, which concluded on Saturday, said students on Twitter. Immediately after the exam concluded, students took to Twitter to protest against the difficult question paper for Kannada exam set by the CBSE board officials.

CBSE class 10 students and their parents tweeted that many questions in the Kannada paper were out-of-syllabus. However, the total marks attributed to these “out-of-syllabus” is not known due to varied claims. But, students and parents agreed on Twitter that there were several out-of-syllabus questions.

Class 10 students who had appeared for the CBSE Kannada exam have appealed to the Central Board of Secondary Education to take necessary steps and provide grace marks. Few parents have upped the ante of appeals by tweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to look into the matter. Others have urged Minister of Human Resources, Prakash Javadekar to intervene in the matter.




















The CBSE has been under fire for setting up lengthy question papers for Class 12 students in science stream. The students complained that the papers were such that could not be completed within the three hours of time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
