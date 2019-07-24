Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2019 Released atcbse.nic.in; How to Check

All the students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019 can check their results from the official website of SBSE at cbse.nic.in

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:July 24, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2019 Released atcbse.nic.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam result 2019 l The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has declared the Class 10 Compartment Exam result 2019 on Wednesday, July 24. The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Examination 2019 was conducted from July 2 to July 9 this year. All the students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019 can check their results from the official website of SBSE at cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, the students can also visit cbseresults.nic.in to check their Class 10 Compartment Results for CBSE.

In the year 2019, more than 73,205 students appeared for CBSE conducted class 10 compartment exam 2019across 591 centres in the country for various subjects.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2019 online

By following a few simple steps, the students will be able to access their Class 10 Compartmental Results 2019 of CBSE Board.

Step 1: Visit the official result website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the link for ‘Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2019-Compartment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: To check in your Class 10 Compartment Result CBSE, enter necessary details like roll number, date of Birth, School Number, Centre Number and Admit Card ID number

Step 5: The Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2019-Compartment CBSE will appear online

Step 6: Check the result for the marks and download it for future reference.

In the year 2019, A total of 17,74,229 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 Examination, out of which, 1,38,705 students were placed for compartment. CBSE had declared the Class 10 examination result on May 6, 2019. The pass percentage this year was 92.45 per cent.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram