CBSE Class 10 English Examination 2020: Students Find Paper Easy

The class 10 English paper is divided in four sections, which include reading, writing, grammar and literature. English is a scoring subject and is compulsory for all students.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 26, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 English Examination 2020: Students Find Paper Easy
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: CBSE Class 10 English examination 2020 was held on February 26 across centers in the country. The examination started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. Students termed the paper as easy but lengthy at the same time. Navleen Kaur, a student of Jaspal Kaur Public School in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, said she was a bit nervous but the question pattern helped her calm down.

“I didn’t expect the paper to be this easy. Initially, I was a bit nervous as it was my first-ever board examination. The literature section was slightly lengthy compared to the language one. I am expecting 80-85 marks out of 100,” Navleen said.

There were many students who finished the paper before time. “It went well and the English paper was not at all lengthy. A number of students finished far before the time, including me. It was quite easy in comparison to the exam I gave at school,” said Shivangi Dasgupta of Sushila Birla Girls School in Kolkata. She also went on to add that a few questions were similar to ones that had appeared in the last few years.

The class 10 English paper is divided in four sections, which include reading, writing, grammar and literature. English is a scoring subject and is compulsory for all students.

