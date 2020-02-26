CBSE Class 10 English Examination 2020: Students Find Paper Easy
The class 10 English paper is divided in four sections, which include reading, writing, grammar and literature. English is a scoring subject and is compulsory for all students.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CBSE Class 10 English examination 2020 was held on February 26 across centers in the country. The examination started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. Students termed the paper as easy but lengthy at the same time. Navleen Kaur, a student of Jaspal Kaur Public School in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, said she was a bit nervous but the question pattern helped her calm down.
“I didn’t expect the paper to be this easy. Initially, I was a bit nervous as it was my first-ever board examination. The literature section was slightly lengthy compared to the language one. I am expecting 80-85 marks out of 100,” Navleen said.
There were many students who finished the paper before time. “It went well and the English paper was not at all lengthy. A number of students finished far before the time, including me. It was quite easy in comparison to the exam I gave at school,” said Shivangi Dasgupta of Sushila Birla Girls School in Kolkata. She also went on to add that a few questions were similar to ones that had appeared in the last few years.
The class 10 English paper is divided in four sections, which include reading, writing, grammar and literature. English is a scoring subject and is compulsory for all students.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is POCO Telling Realme That 5G is Irrelevant Right Now? If Yes, They Are Absolutely Right
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Chased by 2 Fans on Motorbike, Watch Video
- Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
- Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: A Look at IAF Mirage-2000 Jet, Unsung Hero That Destroyed Jaish Terror Camps