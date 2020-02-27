CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Last Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A exam is going to be held on February 29 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts two papers of Hindi – Course A and Course B. Students have to choose one of the two courses.

CBSE Class 10 exam is being conducted between February 15 and March 20.

Students tend to take Hindi lightly and often read it just before exams. However, this is not considered a good practice and you should study every subject throughout the year.

As CBSE Hindi Course A is just two days away, here are some last minute preparation tips to score good marks in the subject.

Model Test Papers: CBSE has released answer sheets of some previous year’s topper students. If you want to know how to attempt the paper and present your answers, you can refer to those papers. Here is the link of one model test paper.

Focus topics: In the grammar section, you should pay attention to topics like Pad Parichay and Ras.

For writing section, candidates should have basic understanding of general topics –what is happening in the country and in the society. Besides, one should revise formats of letter.

In the literature section, students should focus on poems of Tulsidas, Dev, Nagarjun, Surdas and Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’ in Kshitij. In Kritika, one should read Mata Ka Aanchal, George Pancham Ki Naak and Main Kyu Likhta Hu carefully.

Flashcards: Making flashcards for important definitions and grammar topics will be of great use. You can revise from flashcards on your way to exam centre.

CBSE question bank: Don’t forget to read questions and their answers from question bank released by CBSE on its official website. Although there is no certainty that questions in the exam will directly come from the question bank, you will get a hint of what is important and how to write it in the paper. The CBSE question banks provide step by step solutions of questions.

Past years’ question papers: Practice at least one or two previous years’ question paper to know which questions are recurring. You will be able to complete the paper in stipulated time, if you practice previous years’ papers by setting timer at home.

