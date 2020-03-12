CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis and Feedback: Students Find Paper Easy

Students found the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics question paper fairly easy. While most students reported it to be not lengthy, many were sure of scoring more than 90 per cent. After CBSE started conducting the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15, the Mathematics exam was held across the country and abroad on March 12, 2020.

Palash Tripathi, a Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT, Kanpur said he was confident of scoring over 75 in the 80-mark theory paper.

He added that the only tricky part was the last section (Section D) as it was a bit challenging. The last section had High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions.

Another student, Shail Mishra of Stepping Stones Public School, Kanpur, found the paper easy overall.

“If one prepared for the paper even moderately, it is possible for students to score more than 70 in the theory paper,” he added.

Shail found Section C more difficult than the others, which had eight questions carrying 3 marks each.

Both the Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard papers were conducted on the same day and had the same format. The three-hour exam began from 10.30 am and went on till 1.30 pm.

The paper was divided into four parts – Sections A, B, C and D. The first section had 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each.

Section B comprised six questions of 2 marks each, while Section C had eight questions of 3 marks each. In the last section, six questions were asked, each of which were of 4 marks.

CBSE started offering the students with two options from 2020. Now, those who do not want to study Mathematics in Class 11 and 12 can choose ‘Basic Mathematics’, while those who want to pursue this subject in future can opt for ‘Standard Mathematics’. More insistence on the objective questions was also given from this year.

