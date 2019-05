CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: CBSE Board Announced Class 10th Results at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the 2019 results of Class 10 board exams today at 3pm. Again, in a surprise move, the CBSE announced that the CBSE 10th results The Central board released the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had earlier said that the results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week.On Sunday, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news" that claimed CBSE Class 10 result will be out on May 5. Sharma added that the board “will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the CBSE results.”Sharma’s statement said, "It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today. The CBSE will duly inform students about the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication."The CBSE had sprung a surprise on May 2 by declaring Class 12 results without any prior notice. Speculation was rife that the CBSE will announce both the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May.Step 1: Click on the official website cbseresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 can also check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net Thus, examinees are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively. In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.