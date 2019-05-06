English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: CBSE to Declare 10th Board Results in May 2nd Week at cbseresults.nic.in; Links
The CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education or the CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 result anytime in the second week of May on its official website. The CBSE will release the CBSE class 10 Result 2019 on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Speculation were rife that the CBSE class 10 results 2019 will be announced on May 5. To check their CBSE 10th result 2019, students who had appeared for the class 10 examination for the CBSE board can also visit websites such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Earlier, it was reported that the CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results together in the third week of May.
However, the CBSE declared its Class 12 results on May 2, Friday, in a surprise move. Now, the CBSE 10th result 2019 will be declared on May 5, which is Sunday. The CBSE had conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from February 2 to March 29.
How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
Last year, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
