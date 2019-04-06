LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be Declared by Last Week of May at cbse.nic.in; Steps to Follow

The CBSE will release the Class 10 result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.

Updated:April 6, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
M | The CBSE Class 10 Result will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education within the last week of May 2019. The CBSE had last year declared the 10th result on May 29, however, the Board has not yet confirmed on the date. The CBSE will release the Class 10 result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.

The date and time of declaration will be updated as and when the CBSE 10th Result 2019 notifications is received. If you are a student who has appeared for Class 10th CBSE Exams, you can check your CBSE Result 2019 Class 10 on the official CBSE website or here on this page.

How to Check your CBSE Class 10 Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 10th Result 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE X Result 2019

Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference

While this will only be a provisional mark sheet (an original mark sheet is only issued by CBSE and has to be collected from your school), it can be helpful during the application process to schools and colleges for your further studies.
