LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to Declared in May? Check for Details Here

Usually, the CBSE class 10 and class 12 result are released in May end, with class 12 result a week before the class 10 result.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to Declared in May? Check for Details Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 | Hours after the CBSE Class 10 examination concluded, speculation has been rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the result will be declared in May, which is only a month away now. The CBSE usually announces the date of Board exam results only a day before the declaration.

However, there has been no confirmation from either the official website of the CBSE or from any of its officials. Last year, the CBSE Class 10 Result was declared on May 31.

The CBSE official has clarified that the board has not confirmed about any date of result yet. The Central Board of Secondary Education said a result date for Class 10 CBSE examination will be announced only after the evaluation process including other processes for preparing the results gets completed.

Usually, the CBSE class 10 and class 12 result are released in May end, with class 12 result a week before the class 10 result.

The CBSE Class 10 examination ended on Friday, March 29 with the Social Science paper. This year, as many as 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 1819077 are boys and 1295754 are girls. Further, 28 transgender students had also taken the CBSE exams.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram