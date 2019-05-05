CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates: CBSE Says Class 10 Results in May 2nd Week at cbseresults.nic.in

May 5, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

CBSE Had Said Class 10 Results Will be Out Without Prior Notice | The CBSE had declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.