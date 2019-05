CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates: CBSE Says Class 10 Results in May 2nd Week at cbseresults.nic.in

2019 CBSE Class 10 Results via Microsoft's SMS Organizer App | In 2019, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. In order to avail this service, the CBSE students must pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announces the class 10 results, students or their parents will get the relevant scores even if they are not connected to the internet.

CBSE Had Said Class 10 Results Will be Out Without Prior Notice | The CBSE had declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Likely to be Out in May 2nd Week | Sources said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of Class 10 board examination in the second week of May. However, the exact date of the declaration is yet to be confirmed.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates | While reports claimed that the CBSE Class 10 result 2019 will be announced today, the Central Board of Secondary Education confirmed in the morning that the reports are untrue and that the class 10 results for CBSE students will be out on May 5 (Sunday). This morning, the CBSE released a statement dubbing all such reports about the CBSE Class 10 results coming out today “fake news”. However, the CBSE board did not give out a date for the declaration of 10th results. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 will be released on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s official website at cbseresults.nic.in soon.Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE, said, “There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 can also check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net Thus, examinees are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.Follow the below-mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019:Step 1: Click on the official website cbseresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively. In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.