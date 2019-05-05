CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates: CBSE Says Class 10 Results in May 2nd Week at cbseresults.nic.in

Event Highlights
- CBSE Class 10 Result in May 2nd Week?
- 2 UP Girls Top CBSE 12th Exams 2019
- 2019 CBSE Class 10 Results via App
- Over 27L Await CBSE Class 10 Results
- CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 Stats
- CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Methods
- CBSE's Statement on Class 10 Results
- CBSE Confirms 10th Results Not Today
- CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Not Today
Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE, said, “There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.”
CBSE Had Said Class 10 Results Will be Out Without Prior Notice | The CBSE had declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.
CLICK TO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Announced Soon at cbse.nic.in; 6 Facts You Must Know
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Educationat cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
2 UP Girls Top CBSE Class 12 Exams 2019 | This year, two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination, each scoring 499 marks out of 500. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stood at 83.40 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
If you are already an SMS Organizer user, you will get a notification to pre-register to receive your results.
Anxious about #CBSE Class 10 results? Pre-register on #SMSOrganizer today and get results delivered on your phone as soon as they are announced! https://t.co/FfHndxCXZe— Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) 5 May 2019
2019 CBSE Class 10 Results via Microsoft's SMS Organizer App | In 2019, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. In order to avail this service, the CBSE students must pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announces the class 10 results, students or their parents will get the relevant scores even if they are not connected to the internet.
Total of 31 Lakh Students Sat fro CBSE 2019 10th and 12th Exams | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed that a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10th and Class 12th board exams collectively. The CBSE board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th exams at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.
CLICK TO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2019: CBSE Confirms Class 10 Board Results Not Today at cbse.nic.in; More Info
The CBSE 10th result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
The statement issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education on CBSE Class 10 Result 2019
Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE: There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today. pic.twitter.com/Ta6Gdn7PYf— ANI (@ANI) 5 May 2019
Over 27 Lakh Students Await CBSE Class 10 Results | This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams. Students can check their scores on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As many as 86.7 percent of the students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam in 2018 passed successfully.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Methods | Meanwhile, learn the method to check CBSE 10th Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.
Class 10 Board Result 2019 Releasing Today Fake News, Says CBSE | Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE, said, “There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.”
CBSE Rejects Reports of 10th Results Coming Today | Speculation was rife that the CBSE Board will release the class 10 results on May 5 (today). As class 12 students were anxiously awaiting their CBSE 10th Result 2019, the Central Board of Secondary Education refuted the reports and said that no results will come out today.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 can also check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in
Thus, examinees are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.
Follow the below-mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.
According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively. In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs DC 115/920.0 overs 121/516.1 oversDelhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
-
03 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs KKR 183/620.0 overs 185/318.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
-
03 May, 2019 | England in Ireland IRE vs ENG 198/1043.1 overs 199/642.0 oversEngland beat Ireland by 4 wickets
-
02 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 162/520.0 overs 162/620.0 oversMumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)