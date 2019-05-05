SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates: CBSE Says Class 10 Results in May 2nd Week at cbseresults.nic.in

News18.com | May 5, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates | While reports claimed that the CBSE Class 10 result 2019 will be announced today, the Central Board of Secondary Education confirmed in the morning that the reports are untrue and that the class 10 results for CBSE students will be out on May 5 (Sunday). This morning, the CBSE released a statement dubbing all such reports about the CBSE Class 10 results coming out today “fake news”. However, the CBSE board did not give out a date for the declaration of 10th results. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 will be released on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s official website at cbseresults.nic.in soon.

Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE, said, “There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.”
Read More
May 5, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Likely to be Out in May 2nd Week | Sources said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of Class 10 board examination in the second week of May. However, the exact date of the declaration is yet to be confirmed.

May 5, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

CBSE Had Said Class 10 Results Will be Out Without Prior Notice | The CBSE had declared the 2019 results of Class 12 board exam as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.

May 5, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Announced Soon at cbse.nic.in; 6 Facts You Must Know

The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Educationat cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

May 5, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

2 UP Girls Top CBSE Class 12 Exams 2019 | This year, two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination, each scoring 499 marks out of 500. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stood at 83.40 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.

May 5, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

If you are already an SMS Organizer user, you will get a notification to pre-register to receive your results.

May 5, 2019 1:28 pm (IST)

2019 CBSE Class 10 Results via Microsoft's SMS Organizer App | In 2019, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. In order to avail this service, the CBSE students must pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announces the class 10 results, students or their parents will get the relevant scores even if they are not connected to the internet.

May 5, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

Total of 31 Lakh Students Sat fro CBSE 2019 10th and 12th Exams | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed that a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10th and Class 12th board exams collectively. The CBSE board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th exams at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

May 5, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2019: CBSE Confirms Class 10 Board Results Not Today at cbse.nic.in; More Info

The CBSE 10th result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

May 5, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

The statement issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education on CBSE Class 10 Result 2019

May 5, 2019 1:13 pm (IST)

Over 27 Lakh Students Await CBSE Class 10 Results | This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams. Students can check their scores on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As many as 86.7 percent of the students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam in 2018 passed successfully.

May 5, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pass Percentage Stood at 86.70% in 2018 | The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.70 percent and for the class 12th exam was 83 percent. The CBSE declared the 2019 results for Class 12 board exam on 2 May.

May 5, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Methods | Meanwhile, learn the method to check CBSE 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

May 5, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Class 10 Board Result 2019 Releasing Today Fake News, Says CBSE | Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE, said, “There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.”

May 5, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

CBSE Rejects Reports of 10th Results Coming Today |  Speculation was rife that the CBSE Board will release the class 10 results on May 5 (today). As class 12 students were anxiously awaiting their CBSE 10th Result 2019,  the Central Board of Secondary Education refuted the reports and said that no results will come out today.

May 5, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Not Today | Rejecting the reports claiming that the CBSE will announce the class 10 results 2019 today, the Central Board of Secondary Education confirmed that it will not release the results today. 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Updates: CBSE Says Class 10 Results in May 2nd Week at cbseresults.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 can also check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in

Thus, examinees are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively. In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.
  • 04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RCB
    175/7
    20.0 overs
    		 178/6
    19.2 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs DC
    115/9
    20.0 overs
    		 121/5
    16.1 overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs KKR
    183/6
    20.0 overs
    		 185/3
    18.0 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 May, 2019 | England in Ireland
    IRE vs ENG
    198/10
    43.1 overs
    		 199/6
    42.0 overs
    England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs SRH
    162/5
    20.0 overs
    		 162/6
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram