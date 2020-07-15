CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: 10th Results Expected This Afternoon at cbse.nic.in

News18 creative/Mir Suhail.



What is the new assessment scheme?



As per the new assessment scheme, the marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case, a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.



CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Passing Criteria



As per CBSE rules, students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory aspects, students have to pass in both separately.



What if a student fails in CBSE 10th Results?



According to CBSE, students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary/compartment exams for which the dates will be announced later.