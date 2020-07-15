 CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: 10th Results Expected This Afternoon at cbse.nic.in - News18

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: 10th Results Expected This Afternoon at cbse.nic.in

News18.com | July 15, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Event Highlights

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of over 18.89 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 10 board exams will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, The Union HRD Minister announced on Tuesday. that Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Besides the official websites, the results can also be checked via DigiLocker and Umang apps. In a first, the CBSE class 10 results 2020 will be released without conducting all the exams due to unprecedented circumstances owing to the spread of the coronvairus disease.

After the CBSE informed the Supreme Court about its decision to cancel all the remaining examinations, it introduced a new assessment system to assign marks for the exams which were not conducted.
Read More
Jul 15, 2020 11:13 am (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Keep Admit Cards Ready | Students are advised to keep their CBSE hall tickets or admit cards ready as it will be required for details mentioned on it at the time of checking much-awaited results. This year, students are more anxious to see their results due to a new assessment scheme introduced by the CBSE board.

Jul 15, 2020 11:04 am (IST)
CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Using DigiLocker | The CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with the DigiLocker mobile application. The DigiLocker account details will be sent by the CBSE to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Jul 15, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Using UMANG App | The UMANG mobile application is available on both Android and iOS. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 scores by clicking on the marksheet tab and then entering their roll number and date of birth.

Jul 15, 2020 11:00 am (IST)
CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check through IVRS | The CBSE will provide results through a unique Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The numbers to check results will be provided on the day of the result.

Jul 15, 2020 10:58 am (IST)
CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to Check Online

Step 1: Login to official website: cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out.

Jul 15, 2020 10:46 am (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: HRD Minister's Announcement | Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement on the declaration of the class 10 CBSE results yesterday and extended his wishes to students ahead of the results.

Jul 15, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Websites to Check |  Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Besides the official websites, the results can also be checked via DigiLocker and Umang apps. 

Jul 15, 2020 10:20 am (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 to be Released Today | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced yesterday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10 results today (July 15). The time of the result declaration was not mentioned by the board, but the 10th results will reportedly be declared in the afternoon. 

What is the new assessment scheme?

As per the new assessment scheme, the marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case, a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Passing Criteria

As per CBSE rules, students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory aspects, students have to pass in both separately.

What if a student fails in CBSE 10th Results?

According to CBSE, students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary/compartment exams for which the dates will be announced later.

Live TV

