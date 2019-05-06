Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBSE Class 10 results: Delhi Ranked 9th Despite Improvement in Pass Percentage

The results for the Class 10 examination was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBSE Class 10 results: Delhi Ranked 9th Despite Improvement in Pass Percentage
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: While the pass percentage of Delhi has improved in Class 10 examination when compared to last year, it is lagging far behind other states and has been ranked ninth in top ten states.

The results for the Class 10 examination was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.

Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62 per cent last year and improved it to 80.97 pc this year.

The Trivandrum region scored the best pass percentage at 99.85 per cent followed by Chennai (99 pc) and Ajmer (95.89 pc).

The pass percentage of Panchkula, Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Dehradun, was 93.72 pc, 92.55 pc, 92.32 pc, 91.86 pc and 89.04 pc, respectively.

The Guwahati region has been ranked tenth with a pass percentage of 74.49 per cent.

A total of 2,60,789 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 examination from the Delhi region.

Shivika Dudani from Amity International School Pushp Vihar shared the second rank with 24 others by scoring 498 out 500 marks.

Arnav Singh, Mallika Ajmani, Neha Jain, Kalpana Kumari, Sejal Saxena and Khushi Rawat from Delhi are among the 59 students who have shared the third rank with 497 marks.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram