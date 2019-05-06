English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 10 results: Delhi Ranked 9th Despite Improvement in Pass Percentage
The results for the Class 10 examination was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: While the pass percentage of Delhi has improved in Class 10 examination when compared to last year, it is lagging far behind other states and has been ranked ninth in top ten states.
The results for the Class 10 examination was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.
Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62 per cent last year and improved it to 80.97 pc this year.
The Trivandrum region scored the best pass percentage at 99.85 per cent followed by Chennai (99 pc) and Ajmer (95.89 pc).
The pass percentage of Panchkula, Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Dehradun, was 93.72 pc, 92.55 pc, 92.32 pc, 91.86 pc and 89.04 pc, respectively.
The Guwahati region has been ranked tenth with a pass percentage of 74.49 per cent.
A total of 2,60,789 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 examination from the Delhi region.
Shivika Dudani from Amity International School Pushp Vihar shared the second rank with 24 others by scoring 498 out 500 marks.
Arnav Singh, Mallika Ajmani, Neha Jain, Kalpana Kumari, Sejal Saxena and Khushi Rawat from Delhi are among the 59 students who have shared the third rank with 497 marks.
The results for the Class 10 examination was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday.
Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62 per cent last year and improved it to 80.97 pc this year.
The Trivandrum region scored the best pass percentage at 99.85 per cent followed by Chennai (99 pc) and Ajmer (95.89 pc).
The pass percentage of Panchkula, Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Dehradun, was 93.72 pc, 92.55 pc, 92.32 pc, 91.86 pc and 89.04 pc, respectively.
The Guwahati region has been ranked tenth with a pass percentage of 74.49 per cent.
A total of 2,60,789 candidates had appeared for the Class 10 examination from the Delhi region.
Shivika Dudani from Amity International School Pushp Vihar shared the second rank with 24 others by scoring 498 out 500 marks.
Arnav Singh, Mallika Ajmani, Neha Jain, Kalpana Kumari, Sejal Saxena and Khushi Rawat from Delhi are among the 59 students who have shared the third rank with 497 marks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
- Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelona
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- MG Motor India Commences Production of Hector SUV From Gujarat Plant
- HiBy R3 Review: If You Can Justify The Need For This, it is Worth Every Penny
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results