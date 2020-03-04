CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis: A Mixed Bag for Students

CBSE Class 10 Science exam, which was conducted on March 4, was a mixed bag for students.

Anukriti Srivastava, a student of a Pune school, said that the paper was quite easy. But she added that some of her friends found it hard. “The paper was to the point and I found the Section A almost breezy. Hoping for high marks,” she said.

“The paper was difficult and lengthy. The questions were tricks. It took me a lot of time to solve the paper. I am expecting too much,” said Ashutosh Kumar, a student in a Delhi DAV school.

The CBSE Class 10 Science exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organizing the CBSE Class 10 exams between February 15 and March 20.

CBSE Class 10 theory exam is of 80 marks, while the practical carries 20 marks. CBSE Class 10 Science exam is divided into three sections – Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A contains 20 questions of one mark each, while Section B carries 10 questions of three marks each. Section C, which has long answer type questions, comprises six questions of five marks each.

The next paper is of Elements of Business, which will be conducted on March 6 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.