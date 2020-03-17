CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips

Social Science is the lengthiest subject in CBSE Class 10 and is divided into three parts namely History, Civics and Geography. While it is true that it is a task to finish the syllabus of the subject, but what cannot be denied is that a quick revision before the day of exam is extremely important.

However, one does not need to go through all the chapters, and should stick to revising maps, timeline of events and dates. The 80 marks paper will have 20 Object Type Questions of one mark each, 8 Short Type Questions of 3 marks each, 6 Long Answer Type Questions of 5 marks each and a Map Question of 6 marks.

The exam, which is scheduled for March 18 (Saturday), will commence from 10:30 am and will go on till 1:30 pm.

Here are a few tips that are likely to help you in your last moment revision:

1. Revise, and do not start a chapter that you have not studied before. Starting a new chapter will not be beneficial as you may not be able to retain the entire thing and so it is better to go through only the notes of the chapters that have been covered.

2. Do not forget to go through the maps. This is a straight six marks question in which one can score 6/6.

3. Go through the timeline of events, if you cannot go through the details of the events. Remember, there are marks for the correct order of things.

4. Highlight important points and dates while writing the answers in short answer type and long answer type questions.

5. Objective Type Questions are usually a date of an important event or a name or place of a significant person or incident.

