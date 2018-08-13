English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE Class 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2018 Re-verification Window Open, Apply before 17th Aug 2018
Interested candidates can apply for verification of marks from 13th August 2018 and the last date to apply for the same is 17th August 2018.
Representative Image
Loading...
CBSE Class 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2018 Re-verification process has been initiated by the Central Board of Secondary Education today. CBSE has released a notification regarding the re-verification, obtaining photocopy of evaluated answers and re-evaluation of answer books for the candidates who had appeared in the Compartment examination for Secondary School Examination (class 10th ) and Senior Secondary School Certificate (class 12th ) 2018. The result of both the classes was declared this earlier this month.
Interested candidates can apply for verification of marks from 13th August 2018 and the last date to apply for the same is 17th August 2018. Applicants need to pay processing charges to apply for verification of marks by depositing Rs.500 per subject and the last date to deposit the fee is 20th August 2018.
The result of the same will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE. However, if there is a mistake or any change in the marks, a formal letter will also sent to the candidate by speed post through concerned Regional Office of CBSE.
It must be noted that the candidates who will apply for the verification of marks are eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book by depositing Rs.500 per subject for class 10th and Rs.700 per subject for class 12th.
Moving further, the candidates who will apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation of marks and the fee to apply for re-evaluation would be Rs.100 per question only for theory portion.
The candidates can apply for the re-evaluation of marks on 4th and 5th September 2018 and the last date to deposit fee for the same would be 7th September 2018.
Candidates can read the detailed schedule for verification of marks, providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation for class 10th and class 12th compartment examinations, July 2018 in the below mentioned url:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Comptt.%20Final%20Schedule%20ANNEXURE%20-%20I.pdf
Candidates who wish o apply for the verification of marks, providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation must read a detailed notification in below mentioned url:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Final%20Comptt%20Notice%20%20CLASS%20X%20AND%20XII%20%20VERIFICATION%20&%20PHOTOCOPIES-2018%20ON%2013.08.18.pdf
Candidates who want to apply for the verification of marks, providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation can apply online by following the instructions given below:
How to apply online for CBSE Compartment Result 2018 Re-verification for class 10th and 12th?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbse.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘CBSE Website’
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Verification / Photocopy/ Re-eval Exam 2018 (Comptt)’ on the home page
Step 4 – Cclass2lick on ‘Online Application Submission’ link
Step 5 – Click on link ‘Apply for verification – Class 12th’ or ‘Apply for verification – Class 10th’ link respectively
Step 6 – Enter details like roll number, 5 digit school number and center number in both the cases
Step 7 – Click on Proceed
Step 8 – Pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct link for class 10th - https://cbseonline.ernet.in/rchk/rchk10.aspx
Direct link for class 12th - https://cbseonline.ernet.in/rchk/rchk12.aspx
Also Watch
Interested candidates can apply for verification of marks from 13th August 2018 and the last date to apply for the same is 17th August 2018. Applicants need to pay processing charges to apply for verification of marks by depositing Rs.500 per subject and the last date to deposit the fee is 20th August 2018.
The result of the same will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE. However, if there is a mistake or any change in the marks, a formal letter will also sent to the candidate by speed post through concerned Regional Office of CBSE.
It must be noted that the candidates who will apply for the verification of marks are eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book by depositing Rs.500 per subject for class 10th and Rs.700 per subject for class 12th.
Moving further, the candidates who will apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation of marks and the fee to apply for re-evaluation would be Rs.100 per question only for theory portion.
The candidates can apply for the re-evaluation of marks on 4th and 5th September 2018 and the last date to deposit fee for the same would be 7th September 2018.
Candidates can read the detailed schedule for verification of marks, providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation for class 10th and class 12th compartment examinations, July 2018 in the below mentioned url:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Comptt.%20Final%20Schedule%20ANNEXURE%20-%20I.pdf
Candidates who wish o apply for the verification of marks, providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation must read a detailed notification in below mentioned url:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/Final%20Comptt%20Notice%20%20CLASS%20X%20AND%20XII%20%20VERIFICATION%20&%20PHOTOCOPIES-2018%20ON%2013.08.18.pdf
Candidates who want to apply for the verification of marks, providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation can apply online by following the instructions given below:
How to apply online for CBSE Compartment Result 2018 Re-verification for class 10th and 12th?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbse.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘CBSE Website’
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Verification / Photocopy/ Re-eval Exam 2018 (Comptt)’ on the home page
Step 4 – Cclass2lick on ‘Online Application Submission’ link
Step 5 – Click on link ‘Apply for verification – Class 12th’ or ‘Apply for verification – Class 10th’ link respectively
Step 6 – Enter details like roll number, 5 digit school number and center number in both the cases
Step 7 – Click on Proceed
Step 8 – Pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct link for class 10th - https://cbseonline.ernet.in/rchk/rchk10.aspx
Direct link for class 12th - https://cbseonline.ernet.in/rchk/rchk12.aspx
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Hits Back at Internet Users Calling Him Out for Harbouring Nepotism After Takht Announcement
- Salman Khan Has Taken the Love of His Life to Malta as He Shoots for Bharat
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Hyundai Creta Facelift: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
-
- Huma Qureshi Walked Out of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Leaving Host Shantanu Maheshwari Stunned
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...