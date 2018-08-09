English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2018 out at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Now!
Candidates who had appeared in the class 10th compartment examination 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions given below.
(Image: News18.com)
CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2018 have been released on Thursday i.e. August 9, 2018 by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website - cbse.nic.in.
The compartment examination for class 10th 2018 was conducted on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th July 2018 for various subjects. Candidates who had appeared in the class 10th compartment examination 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions given below.
How to check CBSE Compartment Results 2018 for class 10th:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbseresults.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Secondary School Examination (class 10th) 2018 – Compartment’ link
Step 3 – Enter details like roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://cbseresults.nic.in/class10auzCmpt/Class10th18C.htm
The Compartment result for class 12th was declared on 7th August 2018, earlier this week.
