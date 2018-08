CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2018 out at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Now!

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2018 have been released on Thursday i.e. August 9, 2018 by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website - cbse.nic.in The compartment examination for class 10th 2018 was conducted on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th July 2018 for various subjects. Candidates who had appeared in the class 10th compartment examination 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbseresults.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Secondary School Examination (class 10th) 2018 – Compartment’ linkStep 3 – Enter details like roll number, date of birth, school number and centre numberStep 4 – Click on SubmitStep 5 – Result will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://cbseresults.nic.in/class10auzCmpt/Class10th18C.htm The Compartment result for class 12th was declared on 7th August 2018, earlier this week.