1-min read

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Examination 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips, Test Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the examination on Thursday (March 12). The board has divided the subject in two categories from 2019-20 – Mathematics (Basic) and Standard (Advanced).

Trending Desk

Updated:March 11, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Examination 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips, Test Papers
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18

Mathematics is considered to be one of the toughest subjects. Some students are good at it, while some are weak. It is not a subject in which you can score well by just studying a few days before an exam. It requires you to study throughout the year. Maths is all about practice.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the examination on Thursday, March 12. The board has divided the subject in two categories from 2019-20 – Mathematics (Basic) and Standard (Advanced). Those students, who do not wish to take Maths after 10th, can opt for basic Maths in 9th and 10th, while those who want to take up the subject in 12th standard will have to go for Maths (Standard).

For more Sample Papers from CBSE Board, please Click here:

The exam will commence at 10:30 am and will go on till 1:30 pm.

Here are some last-minute tips to give finishing touch to the preparations:

Revise important formulae: Formulae play a pivotal role in mathematics, one should revise them thoroughly and practice some questions based on them. Stress on trigonometry and mensuration.

Identify key and scoring topics: Candidates should identify scoring topics. Special focus should be given on them because everything cannot be revised a day before the examination. Following are considered easy and scoring topics in which you can fetch good score: Trigonometry, Statistics, Geometry and Surface Areas and Volumes.

Be Presentable: Students should keep in mind that an examiner must understand every step of their answers. Avoid overwriting and cutting clean margins for rough work.

Solve the familiar questions: Once you get the question paper in examination hall, read it thoroughly during the time allotted. In order to score high in Maths, you must solve the questions you are confident of and then move on to the unfamiliar ones.

Draw Graphs: While answering the questions, don’t miss out on drawing graphs. Because answering in graphs adds credence to your answers.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
