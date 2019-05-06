CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CBSE Announces 10th Results; Thiruvananthapuram Tops with 99.85%

Event Highlights
The other websites to check the CBSE Class 10 result 2019 are: examresults.net and indiaresults.com
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: List of Websites to Check | A number of websites are mentioned below where CBSE students can check their class 10 results online:

- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
Where to Get CBSE Class 10 Marksheets? | Since 2016, CBSE has provided Class 10 digital academic documents, which includes marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificate, on its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha'. The repository is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Where to Check | The CBSE 10th Result 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result 2019 can alternatively be checked on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.
