CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: CBSE Announces 10th Results; Thiruvananthapuram Tops with 99.85%

Though speculation was rife that the CBSE class 10 results 2019 will be announced on May 5, but the CBSE board confirmed otherwise. However, the CBSE announced that the Class 10th Result 2019 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education today.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Where to Check | The CBSE 10th Result 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result 2019 can alternatively be checked on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Counselling Process | CBSE has introduced a post-result helpline for counselling services. Those woth queries can get in touch with trained staff at 1800 11 8004, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm only till 16 May.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2019 Out in 38 Days | This year, the CBSE released both the Class 10 and Class 12 results within a record number of days from the last exams. CBSE declared the Class 10 result within 38 days of the exams and the Class 12 results within 55 days.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS | CBSE Students unable to access their results via the internet can get their class 10 results via SMS. Candidates can also check their Class 10 results on the UMANG mobile app, which is available on smart phones that run on Android, iOS and Windows.

13 Students Top with 499 Marks | As many as 13 students share the top position with 499 out of 500 marks. The second rank in CBSE class 10 results has been bagged by 24 students with 498 out of 500 marks. The third position is secured by 58 students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these examresults.net and indiaresults.com Follow the below-mentioned steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019:Step 1: Click on the official website cbse.nic.in Step 2: Look for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future referenceIn 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.