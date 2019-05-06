English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 10th Result Announced at cbseresults.nic.in; 13 Toppers Shine with 99.8 Percent
The CBSE class 10 result 2019 released on the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) official website at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education have declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 on its official website at 3pm today. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. As the CBSE announced the Class 10 result 2019, it was revealed that girls have outshined boys with 92.45%. Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuram has topped the CBSE class 10 examination this year with 99.85%. It was followed by Chennai with 99% and Ajmer with 95.89%.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 can alternatively be checked on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage 91.1%
Toppers: 13 Students Topped with 499/500
All India Topper: Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala.
Overall pass percentage for CBSE 10th Result 2019
Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 10 results with a pass percentage of 92.45%
CBSE Students unable to access their results via the internet can get their class 10 results via SMS. Candidates can also check their Class 10 results on the UMANG mobile app, which is available on smart phones that run on Android, iOS and Windows.
The Central Board of Secondary Education suddenly issued a notification regarding the announcement of Class 10 Result 2019. The CBSE conducted the Class 10th Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from 21 February to 29 March 2019. The Board has declare the CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019 on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) of the CBSE Board and on examresults.net website as well.
Since 2016, CBSE has provided Class 10 digital academic documents, which includes marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificate, on its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’. The repository is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE X Result 2019
Step 4: Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference
The CBSE Class X Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year. The CBSE Class 10 Exams are conducted across several examination centres.
