CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Model Answer Sheet: Tips to Score Good Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 have already begun.

Starting with the vocational subjects on February 15, the Class 12 exam of the main theory subjects will start from todwith the English Core and Elective paper.

The CBSE has released model answers by candidates from 2019 for all the major subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. To get an idea of how to answer a certain question, students must go through the model answers and prepare themselves.

Accountancy model answer sheet for CBSE Class 12 students has been also released. Students appearing for the Accountancy paper still have some time in their hands to prepare as the exam has been scheduled to be held on March 5, 2020.

Managing their time properly is a prerequisite for CBSE Class 12 candidates. For example, make sure that you do not spend more than 1 minute on a 1-mark answer.

Model answers for CBSE Accountancy paper

Students can also download the model answer for Class 12 Accountancy directly by following this link.

Candidates appearing for CBSE Accountancy paper in 2020 can also download the model answer by following the steps written below.

Step 1: In order to download the model answers, students need to go to the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Select on the ‘Model Answer by Candidate, 2019’ section.

Step 3: Here one will find the major subjects for Class 10 and Class 12.

Step 4: Select the subject Accountancy from the Class 12 section by clicking on the subject.

Step 5: Once the PDF file opens, click on download from the top right hand corner.

