CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019: Chemistry Paper Lengthy, But Relatively Easy

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam on March 12, Tuesday. As the Chemistry exam ended at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, CBSE students shared their first reaction to the paper. According to the examinees, the overall difficulty level of the Chemistry paper was moderate. However, few questions were a tad bit tougher, thereby making it a balanced paper.Initially, due to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to prohibit the use of Log Tables during CBSE Chemistry exam, there was panic among the students. However, the board quickly acted and sent out a notification to the schools, asking them to allow the same for the students. Reports suggested that students were still not happy with the decision as it caused initial trouble to the CBSE examinees. Students also said that the paper had direct NCERT questions.Although the CBSE students said that the Chemistry paper was easy but they also admitted that it was lengthy. Most of the students could not even complete the paper. However, in comparison to the difficult Physics paper, the CBSE Chemistry exam was much easier, balanced and had ample questions to score from, said the students. CBSE Class 12 students pointed out that Set 1 was tougher than Set 2 for the Delhi Region. However, from the Panchkula region, Set 3 was relatively tougher than the other two sets.