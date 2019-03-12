English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019: Chemistry Paper Lengthy, But Relatively Easy
In comparison to the difficult Physics paper, the CBSE Chemistry exam was much easier, balanced and had ample questions to score from, said the students.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019 | Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam on March 12, Tuesday. As the Chemistry exam ended at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, CBSE students shared their first reaction to the paper. According to the examinees, the overall difficulty level of the Chemistry paper was moderate. However, few questions were a tad bit tougher, thereby making it a balanced paper.
Initially, due to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to prohibit the use of Log Tables during CBSE Chemistry exam, there was panic among the students. However, the board quickly acted and sent out a notification to the schools, asking them to allow the same for the students. Reports suggested that students were still not happy with the decision as it caused initial trouble to the CBSE examinees. Students also said that the paper had direct NCERT questions.
Although the CBSE students said that the Chemistry paper was easy but they also admitted that it was lengthy. Most of the students could not even complete the paper. However, in comparison to the difficult Physics paper, the CBSE Chemistry exam was much easier, balanced and had ample questions to score from, said the students. CBSE Class 12 students pointed out that Set 1 was tougher than Set 2 for the Delhi Region. However, from the Panchkula region, Set 3 was relatively tougher than the other two sets.
Initially, due to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to prohibit the use of Log Tables during CBSE Chemistry exam, there was panic among the students. However, the board quickly acted and sent out a notification to the schools, asking them to allow the same for the students. Reports suggested that students were still not happy with the decision as it caused initial trouble to the CBSE examinees. Students also said that the paper had direct NCERT questions.
Although the CBSE students said that the Chemistry paper was easy but they also admitted that it was lengthy. Most of the students could not even complete the paper. However, in comparison to the difficult Physics paper, the CBSE Chemistry exam was much easier, balanced and had ample questions to score from, said the students. CBSE Class 12 students pointed out that Set 1 was tougher than Set 2 for the Delhi Region. However, from the Panchkula region, Set 3 was relatively tougher than the other two sets.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: 'Badhaai Ho' is Special Because of Its Success, Says Neena Gupta
- Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Dating Arjun Kapoor: Lucky to Find Second Chance at Being Happy
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- 'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results