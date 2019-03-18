LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019: Students Complain of a Difficult and Tough Maths Paper

Few class 12 students said that the Maths paper was as tough and tricky as the Physics one, hoping for a lenient marking scheme for the paper.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Picture for representation.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam | Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Maths question paper for 2019 board examination concluded on Monday. The CBSE students who had appeared for the Maths paper had mixed responses. For some, the paper was simple and scoring, but for a few, it was tough and tricky. On average, most CBSE examinees complained about the Maths paper online. The CBSE Maths paper was for 80 marks.

Few class 12 students said that the Maths paper was as tough and tricky as the Physics one, hoping for a lenient marking scheme for the paper. Moreover, analysts of the CBSE Maths question paper agreed with the complaints of the students and said that the paper was hard for the level of an ‘average student.’

Students who had taken the Maths examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education, vented out on online platforms saying that mostly all the Science papers – Physics, Chemistry and now Maths were quite difficult to crack for average students and the question paper was far from balanced.

A student on Twitter said that Set 3 of the Maths Class 12 Paper was easy, although, the 6 marks questions were time consuming because of the critical values. In 2018, the CBSE Maths Board Exam question paper had about 15 marks worth of tricky questions.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
