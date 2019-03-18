English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019: Students Complain of a Difficult and Tough Maths Paper
Few class 12 students said that the Maths paper was as tough and tricky as the Physics one, hoping for a lenient marking scheme for the paper.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam | Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Maths question paper for 2019 board examination concluded on Monday. The CBSE students who had appeared for the Maths paper had mixed responses. For some, the paper was simple and scoring, but for a few, it was tough and tricky. On average, most CBSE examinees complained about the Maths paper online. The CBSE Maths paper was for 80 marks.
Few class 12 students said that the Maths paper was as tough and tricky as the Physics one, hoping for a lenient marking scheme for the paper. Moreover, analysts of the CBSE Maths question paper agreed with the complaints of the students and said that the paper was hard for the level of an ‘average student.’
Students who had taken the Maths examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education, vented out on online platforms saying that mostly all the Science papers – Physics, Chemistry and now Maths were quite difficult to crack for average students and the question paper was far from balanced.
A student on Twitter said that Set 3 of the Maths Class 12 Paper was easy, although, the 6 marks questions were time consuming because of the critical values. In 2018, the CBSE Maths Board Exam question paper had about 15 marks worth of tricky questions.
Few class 12 students said that the Maths paper was as tough and tricky as the Physics one, hoping for a lenient marking scheme for the paper. Moreover, analysts of the CBSE Maths question paper agreed with the complaints of the students and said that the paper was hard for the level of an ‘average student.’
Students who had taken the Maths examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education, vented out on online platforms saying that mostly all the Science papers – Physics, Chemistry and now Maths were quite difficult to crack for average students and the question paper was far from balanced.
A student on Twitter said that Set 3 of the Maths Class 12 Paper was easy, although, the 6 marks questions were time consuming because of the critical values. In 2018, the CBSE Maths Board Exam question paper had about 15 marks worth of tricky questions.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In-Form South Africa Look to Inflict More Pain on Struggling Sri Lanka in T20 Series
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India for Rs 15.49 Lakh
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results