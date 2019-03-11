English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Chemistry Paper on March 12. Check for Important Suggestions
The CBSE Class 12 students of Science stream will take the Chemistry exam on Tuesday.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam | Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the next examination on March 12, 2019. The CBSE Class 12 students of Science stream will take the Chemistry exam on Tuesday. According to most CBSE students, the Chemistry paper is the most dreaded one among all the rest of the Science papers. Few important suggestions and tips to crack difficult question and fare well in the exam are enlisted below:
Physical Chemistry: Students are suggested to thoroughly study the NCERT textbooks and solve the model test papers in the textbook. It is important to practice all the vital formulae and write them. The best way to remember is to write all the formulas on a chart paper and stick it to your study table.
Organic chemistry: This is the scoring part of Chemistry. Those students who have made systematic revisions will score well. Sample paper will give you an idea of the kind of question that might come in the paper. Carefully read polymers, bio-molecular and chemistry in each and every chapter. Most of the questions from this section are to complete the processions, structures and reaction formats.
P-Block Elements: Write all the necessary reactions on a paper and revise it until the last moment.
D and F Block Element: Revise the compounds, structure and properties quite well and practice, such as KMnO4 and K2Cr2O7. Try to solve more and more questions.
Co-ordination Compound: This chapter is very important and asks very different format questions. You will have to spend more time to revise this chapter.
Metallurgy: Be sure to practice different types of questions.
Do not forget to put a glance on last year’s CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper and thoroughly solve the sample NCERT paper.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
