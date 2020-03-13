CBSE Class 12 Economics 2020 Exam Paper Analysis by Students

Students found CBSE Class 12 Economics 2020 exam paper easy. Manpreet Singh, a student of Guru Harkrishan Public School, India Gate, New Delhi, said, “The one mark questions were simple and direct. Overall, I found the paper easy and had managed to complete it within the stipulated time. A few questions in the Indian economic development section were tough. I will get decent marks”.

“Macro section was easy while Indian economic development section was bit hard. Overall the paper was easy and could manage to finish it 15 minutes before time,” said Aman Chomal, student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

He also said that he was not sure what question would be asked in Indian economic development as the section was new. Anmol added that he was expecting full marks in macro section and would get more than 90 marks in the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Economics exam was conducted on March 13. The Economics paper is divided into two parts – Theory (80 marks) and Practical (20 marks).

CBSE Class 12 Economics paper comprises two sections – Section A (Micro Economics) and Section B (Macro Economics).

Candidates are required to answer all the questions in both the sections. Section A (question 1-12) and Section B (question 13-24) contain 12 questions each.

Question 1-4 in Section A and 13-16 in Section B are very short answer type and carry one mark each. Question 5-6 and 17-18 are short answer type question and contain three marks each. Question 7-9 and 19-21 are also short answer type but carry four marks each. On the other hand, question 10-12 and 22-24 are long answer type and contain six marks each.

