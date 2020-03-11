CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Last Minute Preparation Tips, Test Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Economics exam for class 12 on March 13. For students belonging to Humanities stream, it is one of the most important papers.

The examination will commence at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm, which means candidates will have 3 hours to finish their papers. The Board will conduct the examination for 80 marks, while 20 marks will be given to students by their respective schools for practical assessment.

Economics comprises two parts – Micro and Macro Economics. Usually, candidates find the subject a tough one. However, it has a wider application in the age of market economy. Since the examination is a few hours away, students in their last leg of preparation must equip themselves with proper strategies to ace in the paper.

Here are some of the preparation tips:

Give equal focus on theory and numerical: Students should put equal emphasis on theory and numerical sections. Numerical has a larger role to play in helping them fetch a good score as CBSE follows step-wise marking.

Identify key areas: In the last moment, it is not possible to revise all topics. One should mark the scoring topics and revise them thoroughly. Some of the key topics are: Producer behavior and supply, Determination of income and employment, National income and related aggregates and Money and banking.

Have proper sleep: Before the examination, students should get a proper sleep. Otherwise, they will feel drowsy in the examination hall and could face difficulties in solving question papers.

Try to finish the paper earlier: Candidates should try to finish the paper in two-and-a-half-hours and keep half-an-hour to revise all the attempted questions. It will give them enough time to re-verify their answers.

Write answers in paragraphs: Once you start solving questions then go on to write them in paragraph and flow-charts. It will give your answer sheet a better presentation. Highlight important parts with a black pen.

Don’t miss on diagrams: In Economics, the best way to enforce your thought is to give proper focus on diagrams and explain them.

