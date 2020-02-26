CBSE Class 12 Exam Tomorrow Postponed in 73 Centres in Northeast Delhi and 7 Centres in East

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 examinations in English subject scheduled for Thursday in Northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi.

The CBSE said it took the decision based on "a request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and teachers".

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in east Delhi.

"However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," said the CBSE.

The decision came after CBSE exams for class 10 scheduled for Wednesday were postponed.

At least 22 people were killed and over 180 injured in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi over the past three days. All private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi remain closed.

