CBSE Class 12 Exam Tomorrow Postponed in 73 Centres in Northeast Delhi and 7 Centres in East
The CBSE said it took the decision based on "a request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and teachers".
A woman walks past security forces patrolling a street in in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 examinations in English subject scheduled for Thursday in Northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi.
The CBSE said it took the decision based on "a request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and teachers".
The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in east Delhi.
"However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," said the CBSE.
#CBSEBoardExam2020 #examtime@PIB_India @HRDMinistry @DDNewslive @AkashvaniAIR @OfficeOfSDhotre @DrRPNishank @PIBHindi pic.twitter.com/bIr1hBofNB
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 26, 2020
The decision came after CBSE exams for class 10 scheduled for Wednesday were postponed.
At least 22 people were killed and over 180 injured in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi over the past three days. All private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi remain closed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamal Haasan Should Apologise to Tamil Star Rekha For 'Unplanned Kiss' in Film, Say Netizens
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Says He Borrowed Money for Audition
- Responsible Doggo Shows up at Police Station to 'File' a Missing Report of Himself
- Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm