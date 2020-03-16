Take the pledge to vote

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Test Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Class 12 mathematics exam on Tuesday (March 17). It will be held in a single shift. The paper will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

March 16, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Test Papers
Mathematics is one of the scoring subjects, provided students have a conceptual clarity. In the absence of basic understanding, maths becomes a nightmare for many.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Class 12 mathematics exam on Tuesday, March 17. It will be held in a single shift. The paper will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

The paper will be of 80 marks, while 20 marks will be given to students by the schools for internal assessment.

Since the examination is only a few hours away, students need to equip themselves with a proper last strategy to achieve a high score.

For more Sample Papers from CBSE Board, please Click here:

Revise formulae: In order to attempt all questions, students need to quickly revise all important formulae. The more your revise, more are your chances of fetching good marks.

Scoring sections: In the last moment, it is not possible to revise all the topics you have covered. Find out the topics which have a greater weightage and then thoroughly revise them. Some of the scoring areas are: Algebra and Calculus.

Time limit: In the examination hall, students have limited time and they need to solve all questions. Take a watch to the exam centre and apportion sufficient time to each equation.

Understand the break-up of marks: Once you get a question paper, see the break-up of marks and solve the section carrying highest marks first.

Have proper sleep: Students should get proper sleep on the night before the exam. If they don’t get a proper sleep they will feel drowsy in the examination.

Revise answer sheet: Ideally students should recheck all the answers before submitting the answer sheet. Revision is of utmost importance as it weeds out mistakes, certainly the silly ones.

Focus on strengths: Instead of going through new topics, candidates should stay focused on the areas that they have already covered.

