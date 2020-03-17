Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2020: Student Says Paper Was Easy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 12 mathematics exam on Tuesday, March 17. The paper had started at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 17, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2020: Student Says Paper Was Easy
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Students, who sat for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematic 2020 examination, found the paper easy. Most of exam takers claimed to have finished their paper 30 minutes before the given time.

"The paper was not at all tough. The questions were simple and 6-mark ones were the easiest," said Raunak Singh, a student of Guru Harkrishan Public School, India Gate.

Akancha Kaushal, student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Salt Lake City, Kolkata, said, "OMG! The paper was so easy and I was able to finish it well before time. I am expecting 97 out of 100".

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 12 mathematics exam on Tuesday, March 17. The paper had started at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Now, all the students must be gearing for CBSE Class 12 Hindi paper 2020, which will take place on March 20, Friday.

Considered as one of the compulsory subjects, students need to put in extra effort to score good marks. The upcoming paper will be carry 80 marks, while 20 marks will be given to students by the schools for internal assessment. The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the examination in single shift. The paper will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

