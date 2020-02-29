CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Last Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be conducted on March 2 from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The physics paper is divided into two parts, theory (70 marks) and practical (30 marks).

Physics is all about the understanding of concepts. Those who have a grip over the basics are more likely to score good marks.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding Class 12 board exams from February 15 to March 30. Here are some last-minute preparation tips which may help you improve your score.

Focus topics: While revising, you should pay attention to following topics: Electric Charges and Fields, Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance, Moving Charges and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, and Atoms and Nuclei.

Formulae: The paper will also comprise some numericals and derivations. The numericals asked are generally based on direct formulae, so revise them properly before the exam.

Derivations: One should practice derivations meticulously as questions asked on derivations are scoring. Practice derivations of Coulomb’s law of Electric Force, Electric Field due to a Point Charge, Electric Potential due to Point Charge, Magnetic Field of a Bar Magnet at a point, Mutual Induction of two Long Solenoid, Maxwell’s modifications of Ampere’s Law and Power in AC circuit.

Diagrams: If you make diagrams while writing derivations and solving numericals, your chances of improving your marks increase. For diagrams, focus on Cyclotron, Potentiometer, Transformer, Meter Bridge, AC generator and Galvanometer.

Previous years’ question papers: Solve at least two to three previous years’ question papers before taking the exam. Try to complete the model test paper within stipulated time limit so that you can write your physics paper in three hours.

