CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2020 Examination Paper Analysis by Students

The CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2020 examination paper was easy but lengthy. Students are expecting to pass the exam with flying colours.

Riya Jaggi, Delhi Public School - Dwarka, said, "The paper was on the expected line. I had thought I'd face difficulties. But the questions were easy and I solved all of them. However, the cartoon section was difficult. It could have been a bit easier".

For Arvind Pant, a student from a school in Punjab, the political science paper was easy to finish. He said, “It was not lengthy and I had enough time to revise. All questions were from the textbook”.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSC Class 12 political science paper from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. At all the exam centres, the question papers were distributed at 10:15 am, which is the reading time.

Political Science has been divided into two parts: Theory and Practical. Theory part comprises 80 numbers, while 20 numbers are awarded to students from their respective schools for practical examinations.

For Arts students, the CBSE Board 2020 examination is Economics on March 13, followed by Mathematics (March 17). Political Science comes under Arts stream. The subject has been divided into two parts “Contemporary World Politics” and “Politics in India since Independence”.

