CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Tomorrow, Here are Some Last Minute Tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education class 12 Political Science is on Friday, March 6.

The paper will begin at 10:30 am and will go on till 1:30 pm. Political Science has been divided into two parts: Theory and Practical. Theory part comprises 80 numbers, while 20 numbers are awarded to students from their respective schools for practical examinations.

Political Science comes under Arts stream. The subject has been divided into two parts “Contemporary World Politics” and “Politics in India since Independence”.

Here’s we provide you with some helpful tips to cope with the burden of exams and perform well in the paper.

Understand Key Topics: In the last leg, one should not delve into revising things deeply. The final day should be regarded as a consolidation period. It would be prudent on the part of candidates to read summaries such as mind-maps, or one-page bullet point for each section. Cover the key topics: Cold War Era, US Hegemony in World Politics Rise of Popular Movement and Regional Aspiration. Students should practice maps and cartoon-based questions.

Sleep well: Try to go to bed earlier and have proper sleep. If you don’t get a proper sleep, you will face drowsy while writing the answers.

Read and understand the question paper: During the reading time, go through the questions and attempt the easy once first.

Presentation is key: While writing answers, try to break them in paragraph and bullet points. Don’t try to conflate everything. Highlight key areas and underline them with a different colour pen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.