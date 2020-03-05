Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Tomorrow, Here are Some Last Minute Tips

Political Science has been divided into two parts: Theory and Practical. Theory part comprises 80 numbers, while 20 numbers are awarded to students from their respective schools for practical examinations.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 5, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Tomorrow, Here are Some Last Minute Tips
Representative image.

The Central Board of Secondary Education class 12 Political Science is on Friday, March 6.

The paper will begin at 10:30 am and will go on till 1:30 pm. Political Science has been divided into two parts: Theory and Practical. Theory part comprises 80 numbers, while 20 numbers are awarded to students from their respective schools for practical examinations.

Political Science comes under Arts stream. The subject has been divided into two parts “Contemporary World Politics” and “Politics in India since Independence”.

Here’s we provide you with some helpful tips to cope with the burden of exams and perform well in the paper.

Understand Key Topics: In the last leg, one should not delve into revising things deeply. The final day should be regarded as a consolidation period. It would be prudent on the part of candidates to read summaries such as mind-maps, or one-page bullet point for each section. Cover the key topics: Cold War Era, US Hegemony in World Politics Rise of Popular Movement and Regional Aspiration. Students should practice maps and cartoon-based questions.

Sleep well: Try to go to bed earlier and have proper sleep. If you don’t get a proper sleep, you will face drowsy while writing the answers.

Read and understand the question paper: During the reading time, go through the questions and attempt the easy once first.

Presentation is key: While writing answers, try to break them in paragraph and bullet points. Don’t try to conflate everything. Highlight key areas and underline them with a different colour pen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram