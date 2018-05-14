English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on cbse.nic.in. Details? Stay Tuned with Us
The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th Result, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12th Examination for 2017-18 from March 5 to April 13.
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 by May 28, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th Result, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net,cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 Results 2018 and CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 can also be accessed through the following modes:
IVR: CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results can be accessed via an IVR system that gives you your results via a call. The charges for the same are 30p per minute per roll number
SMS: Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS
DigiLocker: The account details are sent via SMS to the student's registered mobile number. You will get your mark sheets for CBSE Board Results 2018 in your locker
Official School Websites: Some schools also post the CBSE Board Results 2018 on their website and you can access your results there.
