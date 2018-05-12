English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Releasing on cbse.nic.in: Check Steps to Follow
The Central Board of Secondary Education will put out the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or Class 12 CBSE Result 2018 on the official website cbse.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12th Examination for 2017-18 from March 5 to April 13.
The CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education by May 28. The Central Board of Secondary Education will put out the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or Class 12 CBSE Result 2018 on the official website cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12th Examination for 2017-18 from March 5 to April 13. Students who are anxiously waiting for their CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 can check these websites as well cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE official website cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Go the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 Section
Step 3: Click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 or CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018
Step 4: Enter your admit card details and get CBSE 10 Result 2018 or CBSE 12 Result 2018
Step 5: Download your CBSE Result 2018 for future reference
This year 28.24 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams, out of which 11.86 lakh students appeared for class XII board exams. There were 6,90,407 male candidates and 4,95,899 female candidates for the class XII exams that were conducted across 4138 centres.
This year 28.24 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams, out of which 11.86 lakh students appeared for class XII board exams. There were 6,90,407 male candidates and 4,95,899 female candidates for the class XII exams that were conducted across 4138 centres.
