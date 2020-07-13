CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: As Official Website cbseresults.nic.in Crashes, Here's How to Check via IVRS

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 | Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

Congratulating all students, Pokhriyal said that the scores can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, while wishing "health and quality education".

However, the official website has been inaccessible due to heavy traction following the announcement of the class 12 results. Therefore, the Board has introduced a fresh system by which students can receive their CBSE results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System).

"As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing cbse results. The same is likely to resume in two hours. However, complete results have been sent to all schools and tudents can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through Digilocker. CBSE website has been crashing but all schools have been sent the results. Website should be up in some time but in the meantime, students can contact their respective schools," the Board said.

The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

How to Check the CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 through IVRS







Students can check your CBSE 12th result 2020 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). To check via IVRS, students need to dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your Roll No. and Date of Birth –

011 – 24300699 (NIC)



011 – 28127030 (MTNL)

You will be charged 30 paise per minute per Roll No.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.