CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 88.78% Pass, No Merit List; Visit cbseresults.nic.in

News18.com | July 13, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Released Live Updates | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 board results on Monday. The announcement was made by the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', from his official Twitter account. Congratulating all students, Pokhriyal said that the scores can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, while wishing "health and quality education". This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 stands at 88.78 percent, an increase by 5.38 % from the last year. Meanwhile, Trivandrum has secured the top rank among the best-performing districts in the country, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to an official statement by the CBSE, a total of 11,92,961 students had appeared for Class 12 board exams this year. Of these, 10,59,080 have cleared the 12th CBSE exams. Last year, overall pass percentage was 83.40.
Jul 13, 2020 1:57 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020: 88.78% Students Pass |  This year, overall pass percentage of CBSE 12th Result 2020 is 88.78. A total of 11,92,961 had appeared for Class 12 CBSE Board exams this year. Of these, 10,59,080 students have clear the exam.

Jul 13, 2020 1:52 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Result Announced Based on New Assessment Scheme | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE 12th Result 2020 based on a new assessment scheme. The CBSE had earlier said in its statement that results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, so that the candidates "can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon".

Jul 13, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Why Pending Papers Cancelled by Board | The CBSE Board had to cancel all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and had announced that the board results will be declared before July 15 based on the new assessment scheme. The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Jul 13, 2020 1:45 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Result via UMANG App | Students who were anxiously waiting for their CBSE 12th Result can also access them through UMANG mobile application, which can be easily downloaded from Google Playstore.

Jul 13, 2020 1:42 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Get Marksheets Through DigiLocker App | This year due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, the CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration and pass certificates through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students through SMS service on mobile numbers registered with the Board. Click here to know how you can download DigiLocker and access your online mark sheet.

Jul 13, 2020 1:38 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared | For post-result counselling, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students in India can call on toll-free number - 1800-11-8004 from July 13-27 on all days from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Jul 13, 2020 1:36 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Released: Pass Percentage Up by 5.38% | As compared to last year, pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent this year. In the year 2019, overall pass percentage was 83.40, while this year it is 88.78 per cent.

Jul 13, 2020 1:31 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Announced by HRD Minister | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today announced CBSE 12th Result 2020. He congratulated everyone and said that the Class 12 CBSE Result can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in.

Jul 13, 2020 1:27 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Trivandrum Emerges as Best Performing District | This year, Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing district in the country, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. 

Jul 13, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020: No Merit List | This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the merit list of CBSE Class 12 exam result, ANI quoted a CBSE board official as saying. 

Jul 13, 2020 1:20 pm (IST)

Jul 13, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020: Where to Check | Students can check their 12th CBSE Board Result at official website such as cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Jul 13, 2020 1:12 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 CBSE Board Result 2020 today. Over 11 lakh students of Class 12 were waiting for the announcement of the results.

(Image: News18.com)

This year, Trivandrum has been recorded as the best performing district in the country, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.

As the results are out, students can check them through various mediums like official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile applications with the support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Earlier, the CBSE Board had cancelled all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and announced that the board results will be declared by July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.

The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.

