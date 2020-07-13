CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 88.78% Pass, No Merit List; Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Jul 13, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Why Pending Papers Cancelled by Board | The CBSE Board had to cancel all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and had announced that the board results will be declared before July 15 based on the new assessment scheme. The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.