CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 88.78% Pass, No Merit List; Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Event Highlights
- Result Announced Based on New Assessment Scheme
- Why Pending Papers Cancelled by Board
- Check Result via UMANG App
- Get Marksheets Through DigiLocker App
- CBSE Providing Post-result Counselling
- Pass Percentage Up by 5.38%
- Trivandrum Emerges as Best Performing District
- No Merit List This Year
- 88.78% Students Pass
- Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2020
- CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared
According to an official statement by the CBSE, a total of 11,92,961 students had appeared for Class 12 board exams this year. Of these, 10,59,080 have cleared the 12th CBSE exams. Last year, overall pass percentage was 83.40.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Result Announced Based on New Assessment Scheme | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE 12th Result 2020 based on a new assessment scheme. The CBSE had earlier said in its statement that results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, so that the candidates "can apply and seek admissions in higher education institutions in India and abroad, based thereon".
CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: Get Marksheets Through DigiLocker App | This year due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, the CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration and pass certificates through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students through SMS service on mobile numbers registered with the Board. Click here to know how you can download DigiLocker and access your online mark sheet.
CBSE 12th Result 2020 Announced by HRD Minister | Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today announced CBSE 12th Result 2020. He congratulated everyone and said that the Class 12 CBSE Result can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in.
Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.
This year, Trivandrum has been recorded as the best performing district in the country, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai.
As the results are out, students can check them through various mediums like official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile applications with the support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
Earlier, the CBSE Board had cancelled all the remaining papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were to be conducted between July 1 to 15 and announced that the board results will be declared by July 15 based on the new assessment scheme.
The HRD Ministry and the CBSE had on June 25 informed the Supreme Court about the decision to cancel the pending papers after the apex court had sought a response from the government on a plea by a group of parents and students seeking scrapping of CBSE pending board exams for class 12 due to spread of Covid-19 across the country.
