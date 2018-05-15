English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE Class 12 Result Releasing on cisce.org: Click to Know Passing Marks Criteria
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE announced the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org. The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE published Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 on May 14 at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE declared the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 by May 28, a source said. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2018, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
Let's go through the Criteria for Class 12 Passing Marks
* In order to be declared as having passed the examination, a candidate shall obtain a grade higher than E (i.e. at least 33 per cent marks) in all the five subjects of external examination in the main or at the compartmental examinations
* For the subject related to practical work, 33 per cent marks in theory and 33 per cent marks in practical, along with 33 per cent marks in aggregate is required
No overall division/distinction/aggregate shall be awarded
* A candidate will be eligible to get the pass certificate of the Board if he/she gets a grade higher than 'E' in all subjects of internal assessment unless he/she is exempted
* Failing this, the result of the external examination will be withheld but not for a period of more than one year
* A language offered as an additional subject may replace a language in the event of a candidate failing in the same provided after replacement the candidate has English/Hindi as one of the languages
| Edited by: Puja Menon
