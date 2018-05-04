CBSE Class 12 Results 2018: 7 Things You Can't Miss





Grades

Parameters such as Work Experience, Art Education and Physical and Health Education are graded. Here’s a break-up of the grade structure.



A1 – Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E – Failed candidates. (Students need a higher grade than E)



Compartment Exams

Students who fail in up to two subjects can appear for compartment exams which take place in the months of July and August. If the students manage to clear the subjects during their compartment exams, they are declared 'Passed' and those who fail in the compartment exam must repeat Class 12 and reappear for examination again in the following year.



To be eligible for the compartment exams, students must have cleared the internal assessment of the subject and should not have failed in more than two subjects in the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2017.



Improvement Exams

Students who want to appear in improvement papers need to pass in the particular subject during the March Board exams. Students can appear for improvement examinations in more than one subject. A student under the vocational stream can also appear as private candidate. A student can appear for an improvement paper only once.



Number Crunch

A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 percent point increase from that of 2016. The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29. A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam.





