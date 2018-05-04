English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 12 Results 2018: 7 Things You Can't Miss
The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018.
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will announce the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018 on May 26( third week of May). The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018, CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE conducted the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 from 5 March - 13th April 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 examination 2018 from 5 March - 4 April 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net results.nic.in/index cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
Here’s all you need to know about the CBSE Class 12 Results 2018:
Moderation Policy
The results include five-point moderation, ordered to be continued by the Delhi High Court. The court had quashed the Board’s decision to do away with the moderation or grace marks policy, saying students who appeared for the exams in March did so with the knowledge that grace marks would continue.
Passing Marks
Students need to score at least 33 percent in each subject to pass. They must clear the 33%-mark in both practicals/internals and the main examination.
For instance, if the total marks required in the written paper for Biology are 70, then the student needs to obtain at least 23.1 in order to pass. If the total internal marks are 30, students need to obtain 9.9 in order to pass the internals/practicals. Overall, a student should score 33 out of 100 in each subject.
Grades
Parameters such as Work Experience, Art Education and Physical and Health Education are graded. Here’s a break-up of the grade structure.
A1 – Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
A2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
E – Failed candidates. (Students need a higher grade than E)
Compartment Exams
Students who fail in up to two subjects can appear for compartment exams which take place in the months of July and August. If the students manage to clear the subjects during their compartment exams, they are declared 'Passed' and those who fail in the compartment exam must repeat Class 12 and reappear for examination again in the following year.
To be eligible for the compartment exams, students must have cleared the internal assessment of the subject and should not have failed in more than two subjects in the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2017.
Improvement Exams
Students who want to appear in improvement papers need to pass in the particular subject during the March Board exams. Students can appear for improvement examinations in more than one subject. A student under the vocational stream can also appear as private candidate. A student can appear for an improvement paper only once.
Number Crunch
A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 percent point increase from that of 2016. The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29. A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam.
