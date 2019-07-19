CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result Declared, Check Online at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th compartment result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the compartment result of CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2019 on Thursday, July 18. The result of the compartment exam was announced on the official website of the board. All the candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their result by visiting CBSE’s official website at cbse.nic.in. The students can alternatively check their compartment results 2019 at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on July 2, 2019. While the official results for CBSE Class 12 examination was declared on May 2 this year, the result of the re-evaluation was declared on June 28.

CBSE compartment result 2019 class 12: Steps to check and download marks

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for ‘Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2019-Compartment’

Step 3: On the log-in page, enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card id

Step 4: The CBSE compartment result 2019 class 12 will appear on the screen. Download it for future use.

The candidates should know that their mark sheet and passing certificate will be made available on DigiLocker this year. CBSE has introduced new rules for the Compartment Examination. As per the new rules, CBSE students will get three chances to appear compartment exams from the 2020 academic session, while candidates who failed in more than one subject will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carried forward.

To pass CBSE compartment 10th and 12th exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent in theory and practical, as well as the aggregate.