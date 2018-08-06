CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2018 expected this week at cbseresults.nic.in, Stay Tuned!

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2018 is expected to be released this week by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official results portal - cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE had organized the compartmental examination for class 12th on 16th July 2018, last month for all subjects. As per notification for CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2018, the result is likely to be declared in the 2nd week of August 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2018 must keep a tab on CBSE’s official results portal - cbseresults.nic.in or visit its official website – cbse.nic.in to check the result as and when it’s released by the Board.The compartment examination for class 10th 2018 was conducted on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th July 2018 for various subjects and their result is tentatively scheduled to be released in the 3rd week of August 2018.Candidates who had appeared in the class 10th and 12th compartment examination must keep a close tab on the official website to download their result once it’s available.