1-min read

CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 Expected Date on cbse.nic.in: When and How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education will put out the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or Class 12 CBSE Result 2018 on the official website cbse.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12th Examination for 2017-18 from March 5 to April 13.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 Expected Date on cbse.nic.in: When and How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
The CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on the expected date - May 28. The Central Board of Secondary Education will put out the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or Class 12 CBSE Result on the official website cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12th Examination for 2017-18 from March 5 to April 13. Students who are anxiously waiting for their CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 can check these websites as well cbse.examresults.netcbseresults.nic.inresults.gov.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

READ Career Options Open If Scored Below 80%

Step 2: Go the CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 Section

Step 3: Click on CBSE 12th Board Exam result 2018 or CBSE 10th Board Exam result 2018

Step 4: Enter your admit card details and get CBSE 10 Result 2018 or CBSE 12 Result 2018

Step 5: Download your CBSE Result 2018 for future reference

This year 28.24 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams, out of which 11.86 lakh students appeared for class XII board exams. There were 6,90,407 male candidates and 4,95,899 female candidates for the class XII exams that were conducted across 4138 centres.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
