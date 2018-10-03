English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Class 9th & 11th Registration 2018-19 Begins at cbse.nic.in, Schools Must Apply Before 22nd October 2018
CBSE affiliated schools across India are required to register themselves and provide details of regular students of classes 9th and 11th enrolled in their respective schools.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CBSE Class 9th & 11th Registration for 2018-19 session has begun on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - cbse.nic.in. CBSE affiliated schools across the country are required to register themselves first and then login with their Affiliation Number in order to register regular students of classes 9th and 11th enrolled in their respective schools.
CBSE has given a timeline of 22nd October 2018 to schools to complete this exercise.
Aadhaar Preferred but Not Mandatory for Indian Nationals:
The country’s largest school board has provided Aadhaar Number field in the application forms for higher accuracy in students’ details; however, for students whose Aadhaar Number is not available, alternative government-issued identity can be entered like Passport number, Ration card number, Bank account number, etc for Indian Nationals and Passport number in case of Foreign Nationals (Social Security Number/ID Number issued by Foreign Government if Passport Number is not available).
Subjects and Subject Combinations for CBSE Class 9th and Class 11th:
Schools must offer only those subjects and subject combinations which have been permitted to them by the CBSE. Valid and invalid subject combinations can be checked at the url given below before filling the subjects field:
http://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum.html
Schools can read the official notification at the url mentioned below and adhere to the same:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/FINAL%20REGISTRATION%202018-2019.pdf
